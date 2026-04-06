Kane Trains With Bayern Ahead Of Real Madrid Champions League Tie

Harry Kane took part in training with his Bayern Munich team-mates on Monday ahead of the German club’s Champions League quarter-final first leg match at Real Madrid as he continues his recovery from an ankle niggle.

The striker picked up an injury while on international duty with England in late March, which caused him to pull out of last Tuesday’s friendly defeat to Japan at Wembley, with coach Thomas Tuchel saying the 32-year-old was suffering just a “minor” complaint.

Kane was then not included in the Bayern squad for Saturday’s 3-2 Bundesliga win at Freiburg.

On Monday, however, he appeared in good spirits on Bayern’s training ground during the 15-minute session, which was open to the press.

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany will delay his decision on whether to start Kane in Tuesday’s tie with Real Madrid until the evening of the match.

Kane has scored 48 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions this season, including 10 in nine Champions League outings.

AFP