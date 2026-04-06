Indonesia Raises Aviation Fuel Surcharge, Flight Ticket Prices

Indonesia on Monday announced a 28-percentage point rise in the surcharge on aviation fuel.

The move would allow airlines to raise the domestic ticket price, which the government caps, by up to 13 per cent.

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As global oil prices soar on the back of the Middle East war, Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto told reporters the fuel surcharge would rise from 10 to 38 per cent, and the base ticket price between nine and 13 per cent.

AFP