Wike Orders Arrest, Land Seizure Over Abuja Building Collapse

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has ordered the immediate arrest of the developer responsible for a two-storey building that collapsed in the Jikwoyi area of Abuja on Friday.

Wike also ordered the seizure of the land and its conversion to public use, warning that all involved in the illegal construction would be prosecuted.

Speaking during an inspection of the site, the minister said the building was erected without approval from the FCT Department of Development Control, despite repeated stop-work notices issued to the developer.

“There was no approval for the construction of this building. Development Control had issued stop-work notices, but the company ignored the notices and continued regardless.

“Despite the lack of formal approval, the company proceeded with construction, leading to the eventual structural failure. It is important that we act decisively. Where there is a clear violation, the law must take its course,” he said.

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He further stated that the local community would be consulted to determine an appropriate public-purpose project for the reclaimed land.

The minister emphasised the need for strict compliance with building regulations, noting that proper approval enables authorities to monitor construction standards and ensure the use of appropriate materials.

Wike also directed relevant agencies to strengthen enforcement measures, including the demolition of structures built without approval, to prevent future occurrences.

Reiterating the administration’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, he warned developers to adhere strictly to laid-down procedures or face sanctions.

The collapse left construction workers injured, who were on site at the time.

According to the FCT Emergency Management Department (FEMD), 17 workers were on the upper floor of the building when it gave way.

Five workers sustained injuries, while another male worker at ground level was trapped but later rescued by emergency responders.

The Head of Public Affairs at FEMD, Nkechi Isa, in a statement, said rescue operations were immediately activated to ensure no victims remained trapped beneath the rubble.

Emergency responders at the scene included personnel from FEMD, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Department of Development Control, the Engineering Department of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Federal Fire Service, and the FCT Police Command.