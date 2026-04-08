Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge Will Improve Quality Of Life For Lagosians — Sanwo-Olu

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the newly inaugurated Opebi-Ojota Link Bridge will reduce the time residents spend in traffic and improve their overall quality of life.

Sanwo-Olu made the remarks on Wednesday in Lagos during the inauguration of the bridge and other projects, including the Lagos State Multi-Agency Complex in Alausa, now known as the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administrative Complex, as well as the Lagos State Geographical Information System.

The governor noted that the bridge would ease pressure on existing roads and enhance traffic management efficiency.

“Now we have a brand-new bridge that will provide a direct connection from Opebi-Allen straight onto Ikorodu Road through the Odo Iya-Alaro and Mende corridor, creating a viable alternative route,” he said.

“It will reduce pressure on existing corridors such as Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Kudirat Abiola Road, and the Maryland axis. The objective is straightforward: to improve traffic efficiency with a noticeable impact even beyond the immediate environs.

“It will invariably improve the quality of life of all Lagosians, reduce the stress we go through, boost productivity, and allow more time to be spent at home with loved ones instead of being on the road,” the governor added.

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Sanwo-Olu also acknowledged the complexity of the project, noting that the swampy terrain required advanced engineering solutions rather than conventional construction methods.

“What you see is the result of careful planning and the application of advanced solutions,” he added.

The Opebi–Ojota Link Bridge, alongside other projects, was inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu, who was represented at the event by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Designed to provide alternative routes for motorists, the Opebi–Mende–Ojota Link Bridge connects densely populated and traffic-prone areas such as Toyin, Allen Avenue and Opebi to Ojota, Maryland and other parts of Ikeja.

It is expected to significantly reduce travel time, ease pressure on existing road networks, and improve overall traffic flow across the Lagos metropolis.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including state governors, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, as well as federal and state lawmakers.