Father Of 10, Two Others Held by EFCC In Ilorin Over Alleged Currency Counterfeiting

A 51-year-old father of ten, Akilu Salisu, has been taken into custody alongside a self-proclaimed cleric, Umar Mikailu Shuaibu, and Salisu Nura by the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over their alleged involvement in the circulation of counterfeit foreign currencies, including United States Dollars and Pounds Sterling.

Nura and Shuaibu were initially arrested by operatives of the Kwara State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) during a stop-and-search operation on January 27, 2026, and were subsequently handed over to the EFCC for further investigation and potential prosecution.

During the operation, Nura was found in possession of 435 pieces of counterfeit $100 notes and 378 pieces of counterfeit £50 notes.

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Preliminary investigations revealed that the counterfeit currencies were intended for delivery to Shuaibu, while Salisu was identified as the final recipient in the distribution chain.

Further probes into Shuaibu’s digital payment account uncovered multiple suspicious transactions totaling over ₦5 million, for which he could not provide satisfactory explanations.

The EFCC confirmed that the suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of ongoing investigations.