Governor Abiodun Presents 40 SUVs To Ogun Monarchs

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has presented 40 brand-new SUVs to traditional rulers to enhance their mobility.

This, he said, is a show of appreciation for the support given to his administration.

The presentation was made during the statutory meeting of the Ogun State Council of Obas held at the Oba’s Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on Thursday.

Governor Abiodun described traditional rulers as custodians of culture and tradition, as well as a vital bridge between the government and the people.

He said beyond enhancing their comfort, the vehicles would aid their movement across their domains to ensure peace and stability.

Abiodun commended the monarchs for their role in sustaining the peaceful atmosphere that has enabled his administration’s “Building Our Future Together” agenda to thrive.

He assured them of continued inclusion in the affairs of governance and called on the traditional rulers to create a conducive, investor-friendly environment in their domains.

The governor warned that hostility toward investors could undermine the state’s economic growth.

Expressing concern over reports of uncooperative attitudes by some communities—particularly in Yewa South, Ipokia, and Ijebu North—Abiodun condemned what he described as hostility toward investors willing to commit billions of dollars to the state’s economy.

He stressed that such investments are critical to job creation, infrastructure development, and overall socio-economic advancement, noting that communities must take ownership of development initiatives rather than frustrate them.

“We have received disturbing reports about the conduct of some communities during recent investor engagements. This is unacceptable,” he said.

“These investors are bringing in significant capital that will transform our economy, create jobs for our people, and improve livelihoods; they must be welcomed and supported.”

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Abiodun urged traditional rulers to take responsibility for ensuring peace and cooperation within their domains, emphasising their critical role in facilitating development.

“Kabiyesis, I urge you to work closely with your people to create an enabling environment for investors. Development cannot thrive in an atmosphere of hostility and distrust. We must position Ogun State as a preferred investment destination,” the governor said.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to protecting investments, warning that actions capable of discouraging investors would not be tolerated.

Beyond investment concerns, he called for heightened vigilance among residents and traditional institutions in light of rising insecurity in parts of the country, urging prompt reporting of suspicious activities to security agencies.

While acknowledging ongoing efforts by President Bola Tinubu to address security challenges nationwide, Abiodun stressed that local vigilance remains essential to sustaining Ogun State’s relative peace.

He also cautioned traditional rulers against indiscriminate land allocation and involvement in land-related disputes, describing land as a critical economic asset that must be managed with integrity.

“Our land is our oil. It must not be allocated carelessly. We must ensure that land matters are handled transparently and responsibly to attract and retain genuine investors,” he added.

The governor warned landlords against renting properties to individuals involved in criminal activities, stating that any building found to be used for unlawful purposes would be demolished.

Today, at the statutory meeting of the Ogun State Council of Obas held at the Obas’ Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, we presented 40 brand-new SUVs to our revered traditional rulers in appreciation of their invaluable support and partnership in sustaining peace, stability, and… pic.twitter.com/IMxApDK697 — Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun, CON (@DapoAbiodunCON) April 9, 2026

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ganiyu Hazmat, said the meeting—its first in 2026—was convened to address key issues of security and development while strengthening collaboration between the government and traditional institutions.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Council and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, commended the governor’s developmental strides and reiterated the council’s support for policies aimed at economic growth and stability.