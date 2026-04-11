Abakaliki Catholic Diocese Loses Bishop

The Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki in Ebonyi State has announced the passing of its Bishop, Most Rev. Peter Chukwu, who died on Friday, April 10, 2026, at the age of 60.

This was contained in an official statement issued on April 11, 2026, by the Vicar General, Rev. Fr. Donatus Oluwa Chukwu, on Saturday.

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The diocese expressed sorrow while entrusting the late bishop to the mercy of God.

According to the statement, Chukwu, who served as the spiritual head of the diocese, was born on November 5, 1965.

He was ordained a priest on July 3, 1993, dedicating decades of his life to pastoral service and the growth of the Catholic faith.

His episcopal journey reached a significant milestone when he was consecrated and installed as the third Bishop of the diocese on August 19, 2021.

During his tenure, Bishop Chukwu was said to have been known for his strong commitment to evangelisation, pastoral care, and the strengthening of the faith community within the diocese and beyond.

His leadership, the diocese noted, left a lasting imprint on both clergy and lay faithful.

The diocese has called on priests, religious, and the laity to keep the late cleric in their prayers, while also supporting the entire diocesan family during this period of mourning.

Funeral arrangements, according to the statement, will be announced at a later date.

Meanwhile, tributes have begun to pour in, particularly across social media platforms, where many have described Bishop Chukwu as a devoted shepherd who served faithfully until his passing.

Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, in a statement, said that Bishop Chukwu was not only a revered shepherd of God’s flock but a spiritual colossus whose life embodied humility, sacrifice, and undiluted devotion to the service of God and humanity.

“I am compelled to assert that his transition marks the end of an era of profound spiritual guidance, moral clarity, and fatherly leadership in Ebonyi State and beyond,” Nwifuru said.

An indigene of Ededeagu Umuezeokohu in the Ezza North Local Government Area of the state, the late bishop Chukwu was said to have distinguished himself as an icon of faith, a promoter of peace, and a tireless advocate for justice, unity, and love.