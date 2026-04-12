Adamawa ADC Inaugurates New Executives Despite Court Restraining Order

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Adamawa State has elected Sadiq Ibrahim as its new state chairman, alongside 42 other executive members, to steer the affairs of the party.

Chairman of the Congress Committee, Ishaya Bauka, announced that the new executives emerged following what he described as the successful conduct of ward, local government, and state congresses across the state.

Speaking shortly after the inauguration ceremony in Yola, the newly sworn-in chairman, Sadiq Ibrahim, expressed gratitude to party stakeholders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, for their support.

Ibrahim pledged to focus on uniting the party and reconciling aggrieved members, emphasising his commitment to strengthening the ADC’s structure in Adamawa State.

READ ALSO: ADC Elects Kebbi State Exco By Consensus, Urges Voters To Oust APC

He added that his leadership would deploy all available mechanisms to foster inclusiveness and reposition the party ahead of future political engagements.

However, the congress was held amid controversy, as two separate court orders had earlier directed the party to maintain the status quo regarding the conduct of the state congresses pending the determination of ongoing legal suits.

The development raises concerns over the legitimacy of the exercise, with potential legal implications likely to shape the party’s internal dynamics in the coming weeks.

Kebbi ADC Asks Supporters To Vote Out APC

In Kebbi, the ADC has also elected its state executives by consensus and asked supporters to vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

During the congress, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Aminu Bande, who recently defected to the ADC, called on supporters to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and mobilise against the APC in both state and national elections.

“I’m calling on you all to join hands with us and let’s vote out the APC in Kebbi and at the national level to save our people from the suffering brought upon them by the APC-led administration,” Bande said.