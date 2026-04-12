‘Disappointing’, UK Minister Reacts To Failed US-Iran Talks

UK government minister Wes Streeting on Sunday said it was “disappointing” that negotiations between the United States and Iran in Islamabad had stalled, adding that US President Donald Trump’s earlier social media comments had been “extraordinary”.

“It’s obviously disappointing that we haven’t yet seen a breakthrough in negotiations and an end to this war in Iran that is a sustainable one,” Streeting told Sky News.

“As ever in diplomacy, you’re failing, until you succeed. So while these talks may not have ended in success, that doesn’t mean there isn’t merit in continuing to try,” the health minister added.

Streeting also criticised Trump’s rhetoric during the crisis.

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“Over the course of the past week, President Trump has said some pretty bold… incendiary, provocative, outrageous things on social media,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s controversial to say posting on social media a threat to end the Iranian civilisation, really… (is) quite extraordinary,” he added.

Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer have traded barbs over Iran, with Trump complaining the British leader “hasn’t been supportive” or cooperative over the war in the Middle East and also remarking that “this is not Winston Churchill that we’re dealing with”.

Streeting said the UK would continue to judge Trump by what he did rather than what he said.

“Ultimately, the only way in which we’re going to clear this situation up is to reach agreement with Iran, one that puts nuclear weapons beyond its ambitions and reach,” he added.

AFP