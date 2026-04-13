Ghana FA Appoints Carlos Queiroz As Black Stars Head Coach

The Ghana Football Association has announced the appointment of Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The appointment was announced in a statement issued on Monday by the Ghana Football Association.

The association said Queiroz brings extensive World Cup experience to the role, having managed at the highest level of international football across multiple continents.

The Portuguese tactician previously led South Africa to qualification for the 2002 FIFA World Cup, guided Portugal to the knockout stage in 2010, and coached Iran at both the 2014 and 2018 editions of the tournament.

Queiroz has also managed clubs and national teams in Real Madrid, Manchester United, Egypt, Oman, Japan, and Qatar, building a long career in international football management.

He is expected to begin work immediately as Ghana prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Ghana will open its group-stage campaign against Panama on June 17, 2026, in Toronto, Canada, before facing England and Croatia in the remaining group matches.