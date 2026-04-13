VIDEO: Borno Community Appeals To Tinubu To Rescue Over 400 Abducted Residents

The Ngoshe community in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, attacked in March 2026, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to rescue over four hundred residents abducted by Boko Haram insurgents.

Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South in the National Assembly, disclosed this at a press conference in Pulka, where the displaced persons are currently taking refuge.

He also appealed to the Federal Government to rebuild the community and provide humanitarian support to the displaced persons.

The senator further called for the reconstruction of dilapidated roads and destroyed houses, among other infrastructure, while commending Governor Babagana Zulum, who has already donated the sum of one hundred million naira to the Ngoshe community.

He also urged the international community, especially the United States of America, to beam its searchlight on the three black spots of Sambisa Forest, the Mandara Mountains, and the Lake Chad region in Borno State, for the safety of residents.

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