‘Africa Is Inevitable!’, Akinwunmi Adesina’s Powerful Message After Lifetime Award

In a night that blended celebration with conviction, Akinwumi Adesina delivered a stirring message of African optimism after receiving the African Lifetime Achievement Award in Accra, declaring emphatically that the continent is no longer a promise – but an “investable reality.”

The honour, presented by Ghanaian President John Mahama at the 4th African Heritage Awards on April 11, 2026, recognised Adesina’s decades-long contributions to agricultural innovation, economic transformation, and sustainable development across Africa.

Held at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel, the ceremony drew prominent African leaders and changemakers, reinforcing the growing momentum behind a self-driven African development agenda.

Adesina, who recently concluded his decade-long tenure as President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), used the platform not just to reflect on past achievements, but to articulate a bold vision for Africa’s future – one driven by investment, not aid.

“I do not serve Africa for applause –I serve Africa as a mission. Serving Africa is a lifetime calling,” he said, drawing sustained applause from the audience.

From Potential to Powerhouse

In a speech rich with data and conviction, Adesina pushed back against long-held narratives that frame Africa as a continent of unrealised potential. Instead, he argued that Africa has entered a new phase – one of measurable growth and global relevance.

Citing projections from the International Monetary Fund, he noted that Africa is expected to record approximately 4.2% GDP growth in 2026, positioning it as the fastest-growing region globally for multiple consecutive years.

“This is not cyclical recovery. This is structural revaluation,” Adesina said. “Africa is not just growing. Africa is compounding.”

He pointed to African corporate giants as proof of this transformation, referencing the rise of the Dangote Group, MTN Group, Safaricom, and Jumia as signals of scale, resilience, and readiness.

A recurring theme throughout the evening was the urgent need to reposition Africa in the global economic system – not as a recipient of aid, but as a destination for structured, large-scale investment.

Adesina highlighted the continent’s vast reserves of critical minerals – estimated at 30% of global supply – yet lamented that Africa attracts less than 5% of global investment flows in that sector. “That gap is not risk. It is mispricing,” he said pointedly.

To bridge this divide, Adesina spotlighted the Global Africa Investment Summit (GAIS), a platform he co-founded to connect African sovereign assets with institutional investors worldwide. According to him, the initiative aims to unlock long-term capital flows into infrastructure, energy, and digital systems across the continent. “This is not aid. This is not charity. This is alpha,” he declared.

A Legacy of Impact

Adesina’s recognition comes on the heels of a career marked by transformative reforms. As Nigeria’s former Minister of Agriculture, he spearheaded initiatives that reached over 15 million farmers and restructured the fertiliser sector to curb corruption.

At the AfDB, he oversaw a historic increase in the bank’s capital – from less than a $100 billion to more than $300 billion – while driving projects that impacted over 500 million Africans, particularly in energy access, infrastructure, and food security.

His leadership has previously earned global acclaim, including the World Food Prize and recognition as African of the Decade in 2024.

The African Heritage Awards, now in its fourth edition, has honoured a distinguished list of African leaders, including Goodluck Jonathan and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, underscoring its growing stature as a platform celebrating African excellence.

A Personal Tribute to Nigeria and Africa

In an emotional close, Adesina dedicated the award to Nigeria, describing it as the foundation of his journey and a constant force behind his achievements.

“Nigeria gave me my beginning… it gave me opportunity when opportunity was not guaranteed,” he said. “This honour returns home – not as repayment, but as gratitude.”

Yet his message extended beyond national borders, resonating with a broader continental identity.

“I will live as an African. I will die as an African… and I dedicate this honour to Africa – not as she was, but as she is destined to be.”

“Africa Is Inevitable”

Perhaps the most defining takeaway from the evening was Adesina’s insistence that Africa’s rise is no longer a question of possibility – but of timing and global readiness.

“The question is no longer whether Africa will ascend,” he said. “The question is whether the world is ready for the Africa that has already ascended.”

It was a statement that captured both the urgency and inevitability of Africa’s moment—one that Adesina believes has already begun.

Read his full acceptance Speech at the award below:

Acceptance Speech by Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina President, African Development Bank Group (2015-2025)

Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, Global Africa Investment Summit African Heritage Awards,

April 11, 2026

Accra, Ghana

Your Excellency, John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, my dearest friend and brother; Your Excellency Sir Karma former President of Botswana; Moses Siasia, Founder and Chairman of the Africa Heritage Awards; Distinguished guests, friends, ladies and gentlemen; And of course, my beloved, beautiful and elegant wife, Grace.

Good evening!

It is such a profound honor to stand in this moment—not only to humbly receive a recognition, but also to reflect on Africa — a continent in motion.

Let me begin by thanking the African Heritage Awards for what you truly represent: the recognition of African excellence, African dignity, and African possibility.

Because when Africa is recognized… Africa is not only celebrated—it is elevated!

Your Excellency President Mahama, I thank you sincerely for your leadership and gracious hospitality.

You represent a form of leadership that understands a simple truth: That nations ascend when leadership inspires confidence in possibility.

And under your bold, purposeful and transformative leadership Ghana continues to stand as a beacon of stability, pride, and Pan-African purpose.

It is fitting that we gather here—in Ghana, the land of Kwame Nkrumah, where the dream of African unity was never a memory, but a mission.

From this land, Africa has always moved forward.

And Africa is ascending!

I congratulate all the African Heritage award recipients. Well done!

Tonight, you are not just being honored.

You are being recognized as evidence that Africa is already producing its future!

I am deeply humbled to receive this African Lifetime Achievement Award.

I am grateful to the African Heritage Awards. Thank you so much!

But I must say this with clarity: I do not serve Africa for applause—I serve Africa as a mission. Serving Africa is a lifetime calling. And that calling continues!

Because I remain optimistic about Africa’s future—not out of sentiment, but out of evidence.

The International Monetary Fund projects that Africa will record approximately 4.2% real GDP growth in 2026, making it the fastest-growing region in the world.

More importantly, this is not an isolated moment.

It is part of a sustained trajectory—where Africa is expected to remain among the fastest-growing regions globally for four consecutive years.

This is not cyclical recovery. This is structural revaluation.

Africa is not just growing.

Africa is compounding.

And the world is beginning to recognize it. We already see this shift in the rise of African champions— Today, the Dangote Group has the largest petroleum refinery in the world and has stepped up to secure Africa’s capacity to meet its own fuel needs, in the midst of global supply shocks.

The MTN Group has become a globally recognized asset from Africa.

Safaricom has the world’s largest mobile phone payment system.

Jumia has become the first fintech company out of Africa to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

These are not exceptions. They are signals of scale, resilience, and readiness.

Africa is no longer a promise.

Africa is not potential.

Africa is an investable reality.

Africa is inevitable!

Africa holds approximately 30% of the world’s known critical mineral reserves—resources essential for the global energy transition.

Yet it receives less than 5% of global investment flows into those sectors.

That gap is not risk. It is mispricing.

Across energy, infrastructure, transport, digital systems, ports, railways, and natural capital, Africa holds sovereign assets of extraordinary scale.

But scale alone is not enough.

What matters is structure. Governance. And trust.

Because Africa does not lack assets.

Africa lacks platforms that unlock them at scale.

That is why I and Margery Kraus (the Chairman of APCO Worldwide) together co-founded the Global Africa Investment Summit—GAIS, for which I am the Executive Chairman.

I wish to immensely thank you President Mahama for being a champion for GAIS and for attending its launch in Dubai in February of this year.

GAIS is not an event. It is a global platform of trust for investors.

It connects African sovereign assets with global institutional capital—pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, asset managers—not for isolated deals, but for structured, long-term capital deployment.

It is disciplined.

It is selective.

It is investment-grade.

And let me be clear:

This is not aid. This is not sentiment. This is not charity.

This is alpha.

So let me leave you with this: Africa is not waiting to be discovered.

Africa is already participating in shaping the global future.

The question is no longer whether Africa will ascend.

The question is whether the world is ready for the Africa that has already ascended !!

And today, I do not stand alone.

I stand on the foundation of many lives, sacrifices, and acts of grace —to whom I say thank you.

To my loving parents Roland and Eunice Adesina—who gave me values before opportunity; To my teachers and professors—who gave me knowledge before recognition; To my mentors, especially the late Kofi Annan—who showed me that leadership is service, not status; To the leaders of Nigeria—Presidents Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Goodluck Jonathan, Muhammadu Buhari, Olusegun Obasanjo, and Heads of States, Generals Yakubu Gowon, Abdulsalami Abubakar and Ibrahim Babangida, and Vice Presidents Kashim Shettima, Atiku Abubakar, Namadi Sambo and Yemi Osinbajo—for the opportunity and support to serve Nigeria, Africa and the world; To my former colleagues in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture of Nigeria when I was the Minister of Agriculture under President Goodluck Jonathan and our partners in Nigeria’s banking sector—together we transformed agriculture, impacted over 15 million farmers, and helped feed Nigeria with pride.

To the African Development Bank Group and the governments of 81 shareholder countries, who believed in me and my vision, as we increased the capital of the Bank from $ 93 billon to a record $ 318 billion – and transformed the lives of 565 million people across Africa.

To my friends who believe in me, support me, and never leave my side—who make sure I never walk alone.

And to my family—my children (Rotimi and Segun) and their wives (Alex and Emily), my grandchildren, and above all, my dearest wife Grace—my jewel, my strength, my anchor and my partner of 42 years.

I dedicate this honor to my beloved home country—Nigeria.

Not simply as a nation on a map—but as a nation that carried me when I was young, shaped me when I was forming, and trusted me when it mattered most.

Nigeria gave me my beginning.

It gave me opportunity when opportunity was not guaranteed.

It gave me platforms when platforms were rare.

And it gave me responsibility when responsibility was heavy.

In every season of my service, Nigeria was not behind me—it was within me.

Because you do not outgrow the country that formed you.

You only learn to serve it more deeply, more wisely, and more completely.

So, this honor returns home.

Not as repayment—because what was given can never be fully repaid—

but as gratitude… expressed through service… and multiplied through impact.

Nigeria, this honor is yours as much as it is mine.

And I carry it not as a crown, but as a reminder: that service is the highest form of loyalty, and contribution the purest form of patriotism.

To Africa—To the young boy and girl in a village with no certainty but full of dreams; To the mother who builds hope from hardship; To the young entrepreneur who sees opportunity where others see limitation;

This moment belongs to you!

I will live as an African.

I will die as an African.

And on the resurrection morning—I will ascend as an African.

Above all, I thank God Almighty—for grace that carried me, for wisdom that guided me, and for purpose that still calls me forward.

To Him alone belongs all glory.

I dedicate this honor to Africa herself—Not as she was.

Not even as she is.

But as she is destined to be!

May God bless you all. May God bless Africa.

And may the light of Africa shine brighter than ever before!!