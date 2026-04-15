FG Set To Unveil 2026 Annual Flood Outlook

The Federal Government is set to unveil the 2026 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) as Nigeria braces for the new rainy season.

READ ALSO: Kano Commissions Stormwater Drainage Project To Tackle Flooding

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to officially launch the project at the Banquet Hall of the Aso Villa in Abuja.

The event marks a critical moment in the nation’s disaster management calendar as the government shifts from reactive emergency responses to a proactive, data-driven strategy.

Coming on the heels of a technical pre-launch meeting convened by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on March 31, this year’s outlook is expected to provide a comprehensive roadmap for navigating the upcoming rainy season, which meteorologists warn could bring a mix of above-normal rainfall and prolonged dry spells across the federation.

For the average Nigerian, particularly farmers and those living along riverbanks, the 2026 AFO carries immense practical weight.

It is not just a document for disaster managers but a tool that allows farmers to plan their planting calendars and businesses to mitigate flood risks.