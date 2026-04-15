Nine Feared Killed In Benue Attack

Nine people have been reportedly killed at Ankpali Edikwu ward of Apa Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was learnt that the incident occurred on Sunday evening when suspected herdsmen attacked the village.

A community leader, Mr. Bernard Ekah, in a phone conversation with our correspondent, said that the attackers came in raining bullets on the community, shooting anyone on sight, leaving nine people dead in the process.

Ekah said that the unprovoked attack has left the community in fear, with many displaced for fear of another attack.

He noted that the suspected herdsmen carried out the same attack on the Ankpali Edikwu community last year, with the people still trying to leave with the pain of that attack, only for them to attack again this year.

Governor Hyacinth Alia condemned the attack in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mister Tersoo Kula, but did not disclose any casualty figures.

Alia also directed security agencies to immediately flush out bandits from forests across the state.

“The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has directed security agencies to immediately commence coordinated operations to dislodge armed herder terrorist camps identified in forests around Apa, Otukpo, Gwer-West, and other parts of the state.

“He noted that these criminal elements have exploited forested areas as operational bases to launch attacks, and must be flushed out without delay,” the statement partly read.

The Apa incident is the latest in a series of attacks on Benue communities, including the Easter Saturday deadly attack on Mbalom community in Gwer East Local Government Area, which claimed several lives.

The police, in a statement, acknowledged the recent security challenges experienced in parts of the state, including Apa, but did not confirm the Sunday evening attack.

“The Command acknowledges the recent security challenges experienced in parts of the State, particularly in Apa, Logo, Katsina-Ala, Ukum, Gwer East, and Guma Local Government Areas. While these incidents remain a concern, they continue to inform the review and strengthening of operational strategies aimed at restoring normalcy in affected communities.

“Officers and men of the Command have remained committed in the discharge of their duties, with notable sacrifices recorded in the course of ongoing operations. The Command recognises the dedication and resilience of its personnel as efforts continue to improve security across the state,” the statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, partly read.

The Command, however, disclosed that in furtherance of its operational objectives, it had sustained the deployment of tactical teams to identified areas of concern, including hinterlands and other vulnerable locations, while also conducting targeted clearance operations to dislodge criminal elements.

It noted that the efforts had led to the disruption of criminal activities, recovery of arms, and increased security presence in affected communities.

“The Command also notes the circulation of misleading information and unverified reports in certain quarters. Members of the public are advised to rely on official sources for accurate information, as the spread of misinformation may undermine ongoing security efforts.

“Furthermore, the Benue State Police Command wishes to issue a strong caution to individuals and groups involved in cattle rustling, as well as those who knowingly purchase, harbor, or benefit from proceeds of stolen livestock. Intelligence and ongoing investigations have revealed that such activities often contribute to cycles of violence and reprisal attacks within communities.

Accordingly, anyone found to be directly or indirectly involved in cattle rustling or in the handling of its proceeds will be treated as a collaborator in banditry and will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” it added.