World Bank Unveils ‘Water Forward’ Initiative Targeting One Billion People By 2030

The World Bank Group, in partnership with multilateral development banks, development finance institutions, and other key stakeholders, has launched Water Forward, a global platform aimed at improving water security for one billion people by 2030.

According to the bank, the platform aligns policy reforms, financing, and partnerships to expand reliable water services and strengthen systems against droughts and floods—conditions considered essential for job creation.

Part of a press statement from the bank reads: “Water underpins health, food systems, energy, and an estimated 1.7 billion jobs worldwide; yet 4 billion people experience water scarcity.

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“In many countries, unclear policies, weak regulations, and financially unsustainable utilities have slowed progress and deterred investment in the sector.

“Water Forward aims to address these challenges by helping developing countries build stronger, more reliable water systems that can unlock productivity, support livelihoods, and enable private investment.

“The initiative will support reforms to strengthen institutions, improve financial performance, and develop investment-ready projects.”

So far, 14 countries have announced their national water compacts under the Water Forward initiative, with more expected to follow.

The President of the World Bank Group, Ajay Banga, said multilateral development banks, governments, philanthropies, and private sector actors are aligning financing and expertise to accelerate investment and project implementation aimed at improving access to water.

He added that the World Bank Group is committed to delivering water security to 400 million people by 2030, noting that with additional partner commitments, Water Forward is expected to reach more than one billion people.