Benue Abduction: Two UTME Candidates Escape From Kidnappers — Police

The Benue State Police Command says that two abducted passengers from a commercial bus earlier this week have managed to escape their captors, while efforts intensify to rescue the remaining passengers.

About 14 candidates travelling to Otukpo for their examination centres in the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) were abducted.

According to a statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Udeme Edet, on Friday, investigations revealed that the vehicle involved was a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number BGT 234 S4 belonging to Benue Links Limited.

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Police also confirmed that one suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident.

However, Edet disclosed the driver reportedly violated company policy by embarking on an unauthorised late-night journey.

The driver is said to have picked up passengers randomly along the route without issuing a formal manifest, contrary to standard operating procedures.

Initial reports suggesting that all passengers were students travelling for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) have also been clarified as inaccurate.

She also said security operatives have since launched a coordinated operation to locate and rescue the remaining victims.

“The Command has deployed several tactical teams, including the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, and is working with other sister agencies to track down the perpetrators and ensure the safe return of the victims,” the statement said.

Authorities have assured the public that the situation is being closely monitored and that efforts are ongoing to bring all those responsible to justice.

Driver Undergoing Interrogation

The incident took place between 7–8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, along the Benue Burnt Bricks in Otukpo, Otukpo Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

According to sources, the assailants waylaid the bus and robbed the occupants of their belongings before whisking them away into the bush.

An eyewitness, who spoke to journalists on the condition of anonymity, said the Benue Links bus, which was conveying about 18 passengers, ran into the kidnappers at about 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday night.

“The passengers were mainly young persons heading to Otukpo to sit for the JAMB examination scheduled for Thursday.

“Two people, the driver and one passenger, managed to escape. Incidentally, the passengers were mainly young men and women who travelled to sit for the JAMB examination scheduled for today (Thursday),” he said.

When contacted, the General Manager of Benue Links, Mr Alexander Fanafa, confirmed the incident, noting that the driver of the bus is presently undergoing interrogation at the police station in Otukpo for violating the company’s safety policy not to travel beyond 6:00 p.m.

He said, “As I speak with you, the driver has been arrested and is under investigation for travelling against company directive. I have warned all drivers to stop night journeys, as they would be held as first suspects if anything unfortunate happens.”

The General Manager further stated that the driver took his vehicle and loaded the passengers who were heading to Otukpo after official hours when the park manager, Mr Amedu, had closed, and ran into trouble, so he has been arrested.

The Executive Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Council, Prince Maxwell Ogiri, confirmed the incident, saying that it occurred between 7 and 8 p.m. on Wednesday.