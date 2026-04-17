No Ban On Airtime Borrowing Or Data Advance Services — FCCPC

Amid growing confusion fueled by viral social media posts and reports, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has clarified that it has not banned airtime borrowing or data advance services in Nigeria.

It described the reports as false and misleading.

In a statement issued on Friday on its official X handle, the Commission clarified that it has not issued any directive prohibiting consumers from accessing lawful telecom value-added services.

READ ALSO: JAMB To Release 2026 UTME First-Day Results Today

It stressed that airtime borrowing and data advance services remain available, and any suggestion to the contrary is inaccurate.

The FCCPC explained that the confusion arose following regulatory measures introduced in July 2025 under the DEON Consumer Lending Regulations.

”The Commission has not prohibited airtime borrowing or data advance services, and no directive was issued preventing consumers from accessing lawful telecom value-added services,” the statement read in parts.

According to the Commission, the framework was established after a surge in consumer complaints relating to opaque charges, unexplained deductions, aggressive recovery practices, poor disclosure standards, and weak accountability in parts of the digital lending and advance-services market.

Rather than banning services, the regulations were designed to promote fairness and transparency by requiring operators to register properly, disclose fees and terms clearly, adopt responsible lending practices, and provide accessible channels for consumer complaints.

It noted that these measures are intended to strengthen consumer protection, improve service quality, and boost confidence in the market.

It further revealed that some telecom operators had engaged in exclusionary third-party arrangements in violation of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018, limiting competition within the sector.

The new regulations, it said, are aimed at opening up the market to both local and international participants in line with free market principles.

”The primary aim is to promote a fairer and more transparent system by mandating proper registration, responsible lending conduct, clear disclosure of fees and terms, accessible consumer complaint channels, data protection safeguards, stronger accountability for third-party partners, and effective regulatory oversight.”

The FCCPC stated that operators were initially given a 90-day compliance period to align with the new framework, which was later extended to January 5, 2026.

Despite this extension, some operators failed to regularise their services within the stipulated timeframe and continued operating models that had long generated consumer complaints.

According to the Commission, any temporary suspension or restriction of airtime borrowing or data advance services should be understood as a business or compliance decision by the operators involved, not a ban imposed by the regulator.

It added that attributing such disruptions to regulatory action is misleading, especially when operators had sufficient time to comply.

The Commission also warned against what it described as deliberate attempts by vested interests to spread disinformation and undermine efforts to create a fair and transparent market

It urged Nigerians to disregard false narratives and rely on accurate information regarding the status of telecom services.