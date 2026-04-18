EPL: Leeds Pull Clear Of Relegation, Bournemouth Sink Newcastle

Leeds beat Wolves 3-0 to open up a nine-point cushion in the battle for Premier League survival before Tottenham aim to dig themselves out of trouble at home to Brighton on Saturday.

Fresh from a first league win away at fierce rivals Manchester United since 1981, Leeds all but secured their top-flight status.

Two goals in two first-half minutes from James Justin and Noak Okafor pushed Wolves to the brink of relegation before Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s penalty in stoppage time rounded off the scoring.

Rooted to the foot of the table, with just three wins from 33 games, Wolves will be mathematically relegated if Spurs break their 14-game winless run in the Premier League against the Seagulls.

Tottenham’s woeful campaign has been compounded by an impressive return to the top flight by Sunderland and Leeds, to buck the trend of recent seasons.

For the past two years all three promoted sides have gone straight back down.

However, Daniel Farke’s men not only look set for survival, but could reach a first FA Cup final since 1973 should they beat Chelsea in next weekend’s semi-finals.

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi faces his old club in his first home game in charge as Tottenham aim to avoid falling out of the top tier for the first time in nearly 50 years.

The return of James Maddison, who is named among the Tottenham subs, for the first time this season after a serious knee injury is a boost for De Zerbi.

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Howe under pressure

Bournemouth piled more pressure on Eddie Howe’s future as Newcastle manager with a 2-1 win at St. James’ Park.

The Cherries showed no ill effects from the news that Andoni Iraola will depart as boss at the end of the season.

Marcus Tavernier and Adrien Truffert struck for the visitors to extend their unbeaten Premier League run to 13 matches.

Bournemouth climb to eighth and within four points of the Champions League places.

Newcastle, by contrast, remain in 14th with their hopes of European football next season all but over.

Howe did not include Anthony Gordon as speculation mounts that the England international could leave St. James’ Park this summer.

Despite delivering Newcastle’s first domestic trophy for 70 years last season, Howe is another high-profile Premier League manager who could move on at the end of the campaign.

Brentford missed the chance to leapfrog Chelsea into the top six after being held to a 0-0 draw by west London rivals Fulham.

Chelsea need to snap a three-game losing streak to revitalise their chances of Champions League football next season when Manchester United visit Stamford Bridge in a 1900GMT kick-off.

Third-placed United lead the Blues by seven points but travel to London decimated by injuries in defence.

Leaders Arsenal travel to Manchester City in a clash that could decide the destiny of the title race on Sunday.

The Gunners hold a six-point lead, but City have a game in hand and home advantage when the top two clash at the Etihad Stadium.

AFP