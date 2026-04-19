Gov Yusuf Welcomes Shekarau To APC, Says Party Stronger In Kano

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has welcomed a former governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mustapha Muhammad, on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Ex-Kano Gov Shekarau Defects To APC

Yusuf described Shekarau’s return as a major boost to the party’s strength in the state.

He stated that a date would soon be fixed, in consultation with the national secretariat of the party, for the formal reception of the former governor into the APC fold.

According to him, the party in Kano has continued to witness growing support and consolidation, positioning itself as the most dominant political force in the state.

The governor added that APC remained battle-ready to win all elective positions in the forthcoming elections, citing unity and strategic alignments as key factors driving the party’s confidence.

He further assured party members and supporters that the leadership was committed to strengthening internal cohesion and expanding its grassroots base across the state.

Governor Yusuf called on party faithful to remain steadfast and continue mobilising support as the party prepares for future political contests.

Shekarau had on Sunday at his residence in Kano announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

He was the governor of the state from 2003 to 2011.

The senator also served as a minister of education from 2014 to 2015.