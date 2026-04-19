Ex-Kano Gov Shekarau Defects To APC

Former Kano State governor, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His defect follows weeks of consultations with political allies.

Shekarau announced the move on Sunday at his residence in Kano, alongside a PDP chieftain, Senator Bello Gwarzo, during a gathering attended by supporters and loyalists.

Addressing the crowd, the former governor said the decision was reached after careful consideration of the available political options.

He sought the opinion of those present, asking if they supported the move, and was met with unanimous approval, signalling collective endorsement of the defection.

Shekarau was the governor of the state from 2003 to 2011.

He also served as a minister of education from 2014 to 2015.

Gov Yusuf Welcomes Defection

Meanwhile, Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has welcomed Shekarau into the APC.

Yusuf, in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mustapha Muhammad, on Sunday, described the senator’s return as a major boost to the party’s strength in the state.

He stated that a date would soon be fixed, in consultation with the national secretariat of the party, for the formal reception of the former governor into the APC fold.

According to him, the party in Kano has continued to witness growing support and consolidation, positioning itself as the most dominant political force in the state.

The governor added that APC remained battle-ready to win all elective positions in the forthcoming elections, citing unity and strategic alignments as key factors driving the party’s confidence.