Kano Assembly Confirms Garo As Deputy Gov

The Kano State House of Assembly on Monday approved the nomination of Murtala Garo as Deputy Governor, following the presentation and adoption of the report of its ad hoc screening committee.

Garo’s confirmation came after the 12-member committee, chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Bello Butubutua, submitted its report during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Jibril Falgore.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Kwankwaso Meets Ex-Kano Deputy Gov Gawuna After Dumping APC

The committee had been constituted after Governor Abba Yusuf forwarded Garo’s name to the lawmakers for screening and confirmation as deputy governor nominee.

Presenting the committee’s findings, Butubutua said the nominee was thoroughly screened and found qualified for the position.

He noted that the committee carefully examined Garo’s academic credentials, professional experience, and personal background in line with the Assembly’s standard screening procedures.

Yusuf had forwarded the nomination of Garo to the Kano State House of Assembly on April 22 for screening and confirmation as deputy governor.

He said that the nomination was in line with Section 191(3) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, which empowers a state governor to appoint a deputy governor in the event of a vacancy.

Garo, 48, was described as an experienced political administrator with over two decades in public service.

His emergence followed the resignaton of a former deputy governor of Kano, Aminu Gwarzo, in March, 2026.