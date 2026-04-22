Al-Makura Faults Sule’s Endorsement Of Wadada, Insists On Due Process

Former Governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Al-Makura, has criticised Governor Abdullahi Sule for presenting Aliyu Wadada to President Bola Tinubu as his preferred successor.

Al-Makura, who spoke as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, described the governor’s action as an aberration and “a little too hasty.”

He argued that since the All Progressives Congress has yet to release guidelines for the selection of candidates, presenting Wadada to the President amounts to a violation of due process.

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“You’re talking about my view on the visit to the Villa with Wadada to meet Mr President as his own preferred successor. I think, to a large extent, this, to me, is an aberration,” Al-Makura said.

“It is a little too hasty that at this point in time, when the party has not actually brought out its guidelines for the exercise, and in spite of the fact that quite a number of people are angling for this position, and given the fact there was no proper consultation among critical stakeholders and unanimous understanding with regard to the position of the state or the party, I feel for the governor to take anybody, not even Wadada, to Mr President at this point in time, is a little too hasty. It is a violation of due process that this exercise is supposed to ensure.”

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The former governor maintained that while Sule is entitled to have a preferred successor, the process must follow laid-down procedures.

Following his endorsement of Wadada, who represents Nasarawa West in the Senate, as his preferred candidate for the 2027 governorship election, Governor Sule accompanied him to the State House in Abuja for a meeting with President Tinubu.

Sule had said his choice of Wadada followed consultations with stakeholders within and outside the state.

Wadada, who currently chairs the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, defected from the Social Democratic Party to the APC in August 2025.