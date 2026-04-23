Wike Waives C-Of-O Fees For Nigerian Law School, Approves Emergency Staff Housing

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has granted an immediate waiver of fees for the certificate of occupancy of the Nigerian Law School campus in the Bwari area council.

​Wike announced this while speaking when he received a delegation from the school’s management at his official residence in Abuja.

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He also directed an “emergency” construction of staff quarters and other critical infrastructure in the school to enhance the institution’s learning environment.

The minister stated this in response to an appeal by the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Olugbemisola Odusote, for the issuance of a C of O for the institution.

He described the lack of official documentation for government institutions as a trend that his administration was actively correcting.

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Wike directed the director of lands to waive all processing fees for the school’s C of O, and issued a firm directive to ensure the document is processed and ready within one week.

​​Beyond land matters, the minister reiterated the commitment of the FCT administration to several high-priority projects aimed at resolving overcrowding and improving staff efficiency.

​Wike announced that 10 staff quarters had already been completed and would be commissioned as part of the President’s third anniversary.

He further pledged to construct an additional 10 units using existing prototypes to save on design costs.

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According to him, work is progressing on two new hostels—one for male students and one for female students—to alleviate overcrowding.

The former Rivers State governor also disclosed that he had approved the budget for the construction of a new auditorium and questioned why the contractor had not yet moved to the site.

​To modernise administrative functions, Wike directed the school to liaise with the FCTA general counsel, to explore digitisation solutions similar to ongoing efforts at the FCT High Court.

​ Wike emphasised that the interventions were part of President Bola Tinubu’s broader agenda to support legal education and the judiciary.

Hostels For Law Students

‎Tinubu had, in September 2025, approved the construction of 600-capacity hostels for the Nigerian Law School, Abuja, and the Body of Benchers Secretariat Road.

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He directed Wike to immediately commence the construction of two hostels of 300 capacity each for the Nigerian Law School, Abuja.

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‎The President also directed the construction of the road linking the Body of Benchers Secretariat, Jabi District, with Nile University.

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The projects are expected to be executed under emergency consideration, a statement by the media aide to the minister, Lere Olayinka, revealed on Tuesday.

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When completed, the road linking the Body of Benchers Secretariat with Nile University is expected to ease traffic congestion on the road leading to the head office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).