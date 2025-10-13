No FCT Judge Will Live In Rented Apartment By 2027, Says Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has assured that no FCT judge will live in a rented apartment by 2027.

Wike stated this on Monday during the flag-off of the design and construction of official residences for the Heads of Courts of the FCT in Abuja.

He said President Bola Tinubu’s administration is determined to end the era where judges live in rented quarters across the capital.

“Before the end of Mr President’s first tenure, no judge of the FCT High Court will be living in a rented quarter. I said before the first tenure ends, no judge of the FCT High Court; I didn’t say Federal High Court, I didn’t say National Industrial Court, but of the FCT High Court, will be staying in a rented quarter,” Wike said.

The minister explained that the project formed part of the approved 2024 and 2025 FCT budgets, duly passed by the National Assembly and assented to by President Tinubu.

Wike recalled that upon his appointment, President Tinubu emphasised the need to improve the welfare and performance of judicial officers.

“We are not doing anything on our own. It is the policy of Mr President. Mr President told us that enhancing the welfare of judicial officers has been a major concern.

“I told him the difference his government must make is to end the practice of judges living in rented houses,” Wike noted.

He stressed that living in rented homes poses risks to judicial officers who handle sensitive and criminal cases.

“Sometimes, you don’t even know the landlord or the neighbours. These judges preside over serious matters, and you can never tell what might happen,” he warned.

Wike further revealed that the houses being constructed for the Heads of Courts will become their personal property upon retirement.

“As they retire, the properties become their own. That is the approval of Mr President,” he confirmed.

The minister added that Certificates of Occupancy had been issued in the names of the respective beneficiaries.

He clarified that the initiative covers the President of the Court of Appeal, the Chief Judges of the Federal and FCT High Courts, and the Judge of the National Industrial Court.

The new housing initiative follows earlier developments, including the construction of 40 judges’ quarters in Katampe District and new magistrate courts in Jabi.

Wike reiterated that the FCT Administration’s involvement in building judicial infrastructure does not amount to executive interference.

“The Federal Capital Development Authority is responsible for constructing public buildings in the FCT. This is part of our mandate,” he explained.

On his part, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, commended the initiative, describing it as a significant step towards judicial independence.

“The provision of secure and befitting accommodation will enhance the operational independence and dignity of the judiciary,” Fagbemi stated.

He added that comfortable housing would reduce the temptation of corruption among judicial officers.

“Even if you accuse the judiciary of corruption, what will they use the money for? Accommodation? It’s already guaranteed,” he said.

Fagbemi also praised President Tinubu and the FCT Minister for prioritising institutional strengthening and infrastructural investment.