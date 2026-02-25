[UPDATED] FCT Polls: Amupitan Meets RECs, To Investigate Staffers Responsible For Shortfalls In Kuje, Kabusa

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, has said that employees of the agency who were responsible for shortfalls recorded in Kuje and Kabusa during the Federal Capital Territory elections will be investigated.

He said the workers would be punished if found guilty.

According to him, the transporters who were responsible for the delay in the movement of logistics to the Kwali area council will also be blacklisted.

Amupitan stated this while reviewing the FCT polls at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners at the INEC headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

The meeting is being held exactly four days after the conduct of the Federal Capital Territory council elections and by-elections in Rivers and Kano state on Saturday.

Apart from reviewing the outcomes of those elections, the meeting is expected to afford the INEC chairman the opportunity to get feedback from the resident electoral commissioners about their concerns and preparations for the 2027 general election.

All resident electoral commissioners from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory were invited to the meeting.

Also attending the meeting is the forum of state independent electoral commissions, who are on a courtesy visit to the INEC chairman.

The leader of the delegation said the meeting is aimed at collaborating with INEC to strengthen local government elections across the states.

More to follow…