We’ve Addressed Every Request By ASUU, There’s No Need For Strike — FG

The Federal Government on Monday said it has addressed “every request” made by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

It appealed to the lecturers to return to the classrooms, adding that there was no need for the union to go on strike.

“We have addressed every single request by ASUU; there is no need for this strike, and we are pleading with them to go back to school.

“We need to keep our children in school. If there is any group of people that I have met with the most since I assumed this position, it is ASUU,” the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, said during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief.

According to him, claims that the government has been slow or unwilling to respond to the union’s demands were incorrect.

The minister stated that President Bola Tinubu had expressed his commitment to relating with labour unions fairly.

Alausa also highlighted measures taken by the Tinubu administration to fund Nigeria’s tertiary education.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

More to follow…