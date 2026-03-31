Plateau Govt Relaxes Curfew In Jos North

The Plateau State Government has announced the relaxation of the 48-hour curfew imposed on Jos North Local Government Area following the recent violent attack in Angwan Rukuba, citing a return of relative calm to the area.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the government, led by Governor Caleb Mutfwang, said the decision came after security assessments indicated an improvement in the situation.

The curfew, which had restricted movement across the area, will now be eased to allow residents to resume their daily activities within specified hours.

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The relaxation takes effect from April 1, 2026, with movement permitted between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. daily. Residents have been urged to use this window to carry out lawful activities while strictly adhering to security guidelines.

The government emphasised the need for continued vigilance, calling on citizens to remain calm and law-abiding as security agencies maintain surveillance and patrols to prevent any breakdown of law and order. Authorities assured that efforts are ongoing to consolidate peace and prevent further unrest in the area.

The statement, signed by Joyce Lohya Ramnap, also commended residents for their resilience and cooperation during the period of restrictions, reiterating the administration’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property across Plateau State.