World Cup-Bound Jordan Hold Super Eagles To 2-2 Draw

FIFA World Cup-bound Jordan had to dig deep to secure a 2-2 draw against the Super Eagles in an international friendly played on Tuesday night at the Mardan Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey.

Nigeria wrapped up their March international window against the Jordan side currently ranked 64th in the world.

Jordan stunned the Super Eagles early in the 17th minute, as Mousa Tamari converted a well-rehearsed free-kick routine to give the hosts the lead.

Nigeria appeared to equalize six minutes later when Raphael Onyedika finished off a clever cut-back from Moses Simon, but the goal was controversially ruled out.

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The breakthrough finally came in the 30th minute when Simon, captaining the team on his 97th appearance, reacted quickest after Ademola Lookman’s effort was blocked to score with a clinical left-footed finish—his second goal in as many games this month.

The turnaround was completed just before halftime. Bright Osayi-Samuel delivered a pinpoint cross to Emmanuel Fernandez, making his full international debut. The Glasgow Rangers forward showed great composure to control and fire a left-footed strike, giving Nigeria a 2-1 lead going into the break.

The second half grew more physical. In the 57th minute, goalkeeper Francis Uzoho was replaced by Adebayo Adeleye after a clearance incident. To strengthen the midfield, coach Eric Chelle introduced veterans Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi for Yira Sor and Onyedika, with Iwobi earning his 98th cap.

Jordan’s resilience eventually paid off in the 77th minute, as they leveled the score. Nigeria tried to regain the advantage, handing a senior debut to Philip Otele, who replaced Frank Onyeka, while Samuel Chukwueze came on for Simon. The closing stages were tense, culminating in a straight red card for Iwobi.