ASUU Suspends Strike At Taraba Varsity

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Taraba State University Branch (ASUU-TSU), has suspended its strike action.

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The decision followed the signing of a memorandum of action between the Taraba State Government, the university management, and the union.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Chairman of the union, Mbave Joshua, and made available to Channels Television shortly after the union’s congress.

This decision, according to the statement, was reached after careful deliberation and in recognition of the commitments made by the government to address the outstanding issues that led to the industrial action.

The union says it considers the MoA as a significant step towards restoring normal academic activities and ensuring the welfare of its members.

The union assures students, parents, and the general public that academic activities will resume accordingly, while it continues to closely monitor the implementation of all agreements reached.

“The branch remains committed to ensuring that all provisions of the MoA are faithfully executed in the interest of staff and the overall development of the university.

“The union appreciates the patience, understanding, and support of all stakeholders throughout the period of the strike,” the statement added.

The strike commenced on February 18, 2026, after the union threatened to down tools.

Two weeks after the strike, the government issued a circular saying that it was implementing the no-work, no-pay measure.

The strike also forced the state government to establish the Office of the Visitor in the institution in a bid to resolve the challenges.

The lecturers’ grievances included the government’s inability to pay the backlog of their salaries, earned academic allowances, and the nonexistence of a pension scheme, among several others.

The last meeting the Governor, Agbu Kefas, had with them was last week, after resuming his office as the Visitor of the institution, and provided ₦200 million to first offset their salary backlog, and followed by ₦100 million monthly until all challenges are addressed.

The union had, however, insisted that the amount was meager.

The fund was later increased to ₦500 million.