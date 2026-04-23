Zulum Commends Tinubu’s Approval Of ₦68bn For Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant 

Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, has expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for approving N68 billion operational support to the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant (MEPP)

Initiated in 2021 as a presidential intervention, the project was a critical response to the prolonged power outage caused by insurgents vandalising power infrastructure, leaving the state without electricity for nearly two years.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Dauda Iliya, Governor Zulum said the swift intervention by the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu is not only timely but will mitigate security challenges and improve the economic livelihoods of the people of Borno State.

“On behalf of the government and people of Borno State, i wish to most profoundly appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) for approving N2 billion monthly OPEX intervention funding from March 2026 to December 2028, totaling N68 billion to bridge the existing funding gap in the operations of the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant (MEPP),” Zulum stated.

“The MEPP intervention by the Federal Government through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has been pivotal in restoring power supply to Borno State,” Zulum stated.

“This has not only revived economic activities but has also significantly improved livelihoods and strengthened efforts to address security challenges.”

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Governor Zulum noted that the power plant, commissioned in 2021 and upgraded to 50 MW in December 2023, has catalyzed socio-economic development, created employment opportunities, and supported small and medium enterprises across the state.

He further explained that the availability of stable electricity has enhanced security by empowering communities economically and reducing vulnerabilities linked to insurgency and criminality.

The governor explained that the presidential approval will ensure a sustainable power supply to the Maiduguri metropolis and environs, thereby further strengthening the state’s resilience.

Governor Zulum reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to partnering with the Federal Government to ensure sustainable development in the energy sector and lasting peace and stability in the state.