NSITF MD Assures On ESC Implementation, Hails FG’s Enhanced Welfare Package

Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye, has reiterated the commitment of the Fund to the Employee Compensation Scheme (ESC) for the benefit of Federal Civil Servants.

Faleye also praised the Federal Government on the newly introduced welfare enhancement in the Federal Civil Service.

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He gave the assurance in his remarks during a press briefing by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, on the welfare enhancements in the Federal Civil Service held on Friday in Abuja.

While commending Mrs. Walson-Jack for the wonderful initiative aimed at enhancing the standard of living of Federal civil servants, Faleye said the NSITF was prepared to complement the efforts of the OHCSF by judiciously implementing the Employee Compensation Scheme (ESC).

“I appreciate your leadership for bringing to bear all of the just announced warfare packages and schemes for the benefit of the Federal Civil Servant. On our part as NSITF, on behalf of the board and management of NSITF, I reiterate our commitment to the employee compensation scheme, particularly for the benefit of the Federal Civil Servants who are under the treasury-funded scheme”.

The MD said that the recent creation of an ESC office in the OHCSF was part of his commitment to escalating the benefits of the ESC to the civil servants.

“You will recall a few days ago we were here, where we officially commissioned the desk situated in the service welfare office under the head of service, mainly to provide a one-stop shop for continuous advocacy, continuous enlightenment regarding the processes under the employee compensation scheme.’’

“That office is manned in a way that we should be able to provide guidance and support for all Federal Civil Servants who may require one, as to how best to not only comply, but to also, of course, benefit from the scheme”, he disclosed.

Faleye noted that “We have undertaken under the Memorandum of Understanding signed by us and the Office of the Head of Service to not only offer our services in a very prompt and professional way, but to support enlightenment efforts across the ministries, departments and agencies to ensure that all civil servants understand clearly what the rules of engagement are, and what they need to do if there are any work-related issues or challenges that fall under the mandate of the employee compensation scheme.

“I’m using this opportunity again to reiterate our commitment to all the things that we’ve agreed to, and we hope that this will be a commencement of a much deeper relationship between the Federal Civil Service and the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund”, he assured.

Earlier in her briefing, the HOCSF, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, declared that the introduction of the Enhancement package was historic to the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because under his leadership, the civil service has transformed from mere rhetoric to reality.

“This moment I believe calls for special acknowledgement of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. History will record that it was under this Administration that the welfare of the Civil Servant moved from rhetoric to reality. Mr. President’s commitment to Public Servants is not theoretical; it is visible, it is deliberate, and it is impactful. His leadership has created the enabling environment for everything I am about to share with you today”, she stated.

Walson-Jack stressed, “This Press Briefing is not just another announcement. It is a declaration. A declaration that the Nigerian Civil Servant matters. A declaration that your welfare is no longer a footnote but has become the front and centre of this Administration’s agenda. A declaration that dedication, real, consistent, professional dedication, will be matched with tangible and meaningful support.

“As we stand just one week away from Workers’ Day — International Labour Day on the 1st of May — the timing of these announcements is no coincidence. It is a deliberate and powerful message: that those who serve this nation deserve to be celebrated not just in words but in policy, in action, and in Naira.

“To the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, your partnership has been exemplary. You have transformed a long-standing legislative provision into a living, breathing protection for Civil Servants and their families. That is no small achievement, and I commend your leadership and your team.”

Acknowledging the Employee Compensation Scheme (ECS), Mrs. Walson-Jack said, “The Employee Compensation Scheme has been operationalised as a structured social protection mechanism to compensate Civil Servants who suffer work-related injuries, occupational diseases, disability, or loss of life in the course of duty.

”This Scheme complements the existing Group Life Assurance Scheme and significantly expands the scope of protection available to our workforce and their families. A Civil Servant, therefore, should never have to worry that an accident at work will leave their family without support. That assurance is now in place”.