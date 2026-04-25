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Middle East War: Latest Developments

US envoys headed to the Pakistani capital Saturday in a bid to kickstart a new round of peace negotiations with Iran amid a fragile ceasefire.

By Channels Television
Updated April 25, 2026
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Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli strike in Beirut’s southern suburbs, on April 5, 2026. Photo by IBRAHIM AMRO / AFP

 

The latest developments in the Middle East war:

– US Envoys Head To Islamabad

US envoys headed to the Pakistani capital Saturday in a bid to kickstart a new round of peace negotiations with Iran amid a fragile ceasefire, though the prospect of direct talks remained uncertain.

The White House said emissaries Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would engage in an “in-person conversation” with Iranian representatives, but Iranian state media said that direct negotiations were not in the cards.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has already arrived in Islamabad.

 

US Vice President JD Vance waves as he boards Air Force Two after attending talks on Iran in Islamabad on April 12, 2026. Iran and the United States failed to reach an agreement to end the war in the Middle East, US Vice President JD Vance said April 12 after marathon talks in Islamabad, adding that he was leaving negotiations after giving Tehran the “final and best offer”. (Photo by Jacquelyn MARTIN / POOL / AFP)

 

Spain ‘Reliable’ NATO Member –

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stressed Spain was a “reliable member” of NATO, after a report that the United States was considering trying to suspend it over its refusal to support military operations against Iran.

The Reuters news agency cited an anonymous US official as telling it that the Pentagon had outlined the suspension option in an email looking at ways to punish NATO allies that steered clear of the US-Israeli war against Iran.

 

A Pakistani official is pictured during the arrival of the US Vice President JD Vance for US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad on April 11, 2026.

 

Kuwait Frees Journalist

An American-Kuwaiti journalist has been released after being held for weeks in Kuwait during a crackdown on sharing footage of the US-Iran war, a US State Department official said.

Ahmed Shihab-Eldin, who has contributed to The New York Times, PBS, and Al Jazeera English, was arrested on March 3 for allegedly spreading false information, harming national security, and misusing his mobile phone.

 

Iranians rally during a memorial, 40 days after a deadly strike on a children’s school in the southern city of Minab on the first day of the war that killed at least 165 people, most of them children, in Tehran on April 7, 2026. On February 28, Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran, killing its supreme leader and triggering a war that spread across the Middle East. (Photo by AFP) /

 

US Freezes $344m In Cryptocurrency

The United States has frozen $344 million in cryptocurrency assets over ties to Iran, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says, as Washington seeks to raise pressure on Tehran amid energy supply disruptions due to the war.

 

READ ALSO: NATO ‘Must Remain United’, Says Italy PM Meloni

 

A man gestures while waving the Iranian flag during celebrations welcoming the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran in Baghdad’s central Tahrir Square on April 8, 2026. (AFP)

 

 Six Killed In Lebanon

Israeli strikes in Lebanon killed six people Friday, the Lebanese health ministry said, despite an ongoing ceasefire in the more than six-week war between Israel and Hezbollah.

“The Israeli enemy’s airstrikes on southern Lebanon today, April 24, resulted in the martyrdom of six citizens and the injury of two others,” the ministry said in a statement.

 

 

AFP

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