Suspect In Trump Shooting Incident In Custody, To Face Charges Monday

A suspect has been taken into custody following a shooting incident at a high-profile media gala attended by US President Donald Trump in Washington, with authorities confirming he will face federal charges on Monday.

Gunshots rang out on Saturday night during the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel, shortly after the welcoming speech, according to AFP reporters and eyewitnesses.

Security operatives responded immediately, as tactical teams with weapons drawn moved to the stage where Trump was seated alongside First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other cabinet members. The dignitaries were swiftly evacuated.

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Hundreds of guests dressed in black tie took cover under tables before being ushered out through the hotel lobby as the event was abruptly postponed. Authorities confirmed that no attendees or dignitaries were injured.

According to officials, a “sole gunman” forced his way through a security checkpoint in the hotel lobby near the ballroom at about 8:36 pm (0036 GMT), prompting an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement.

“He was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives,” Metropolitan Police Department interim chief Jeffrey Carroll told reporters.

Carroll added that officers “intercepted that individual” during the confrontation.

A uniformed Secret Service officer was “struck in his vest” and taken to the hospital, but is in stable condition.

The suspect was not wounded but was taken to the hospital for evaluation before being placed in custody. Authorities believe he acted alone and may have been staying at the hotel.

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said the suspect would be arraigned on Monday in federal court and is facing two counts: using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.

While authorities have yet to officially confirm his identity, multiple US media outlets have identified him as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California.

President Trump described the suspect as a “lone wolf,” adding that the motive remained unclear but that the gunman appeared to be “sick.”

A LinkedIn profile bearing the name Cole Allen, which appeared to match images of the suspect shared online, describes him as a mechanical engineer, computer scientist, game developer and teacher.

A person with the same name graduated from the California Institute of Technology in 2017, according to the university, while a test-prep company, C2 Education, previously featured an individual with that name as “teacher of the month” in a December 2024 social media post.