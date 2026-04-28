Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate Today April 28 2026

The Naira showed resilience Tuesday, trading at approximately 1,360.19 NGN per 1 USD in the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

Rate has seen slight volatility since the market opened, moving from an initial 1,359.23 NGN to its current level as demand and supply forces seek a daily equilibrium.

The Central Bank of Nigeria continues to monitor the official window closely, ensuring that the transparency of the “willing buyer, willing seller” model supports price discovery while mitigating drastic shocks to the local currency.

Several key macroeconomic factors, including significant drivers- global oil prices, are influencing today’s market performance, providing the necessary foreign exchange reserves to support the Naira.

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Additionally, internal market liquidity is being shaped by the clearance of corporate foreign exchange backlogs and seasonal demand for international payments.

Stakeholders are advised to keep track of the closing rates later today to gauge the definitive performance of the Naira for the midweek trading period.

As the day progresses, participants expect the market to remain within the current range unless there is a significant intervention or a shift in global market sentiment.