NASENI Empowers 2,000 Kano Households With Clean Energy

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure has launched a clean energy empowerment programme in Kano, targeting over 2,000 households with solar power systems and clean cookstoves.

The initiative, flagged off on Tuesday at Fabs Event Centre, forms part of NASENI’s Sustainable Empowerment Programme aimed at expanding access to reliable and environmentally friendly energy, especially in rural and semi-urban communities.

Beneficiaries received clean cookstoves and home solar solutions designed to reduce dependence on traditional fuels, cut carbon emissions, and improve household living conditions.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, described the programme as a direct reflection of the Federal Government’s economic priorities.

“The NASENI Sustainable Empowerment Programme is a practical demonstration of how Nigeria’s industrial, trade, and investment agenda is being translated into real outcomes for citizens,” she said.

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She linked the initiative to the Renewed Hope Agenda of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting its focus on industrialisation, job creation, and inclusive growth.

“Kano’s selection as host is significant. Historically, Kano has been one of West Africa’s major commercial and manufacturing hubs,” Oduwole added.

In his remarks, NASENI Executive Vice Chairman Khalil Suleiman Halilu said the programme aligns with the agency’s Zero Carbon Project.

“These are Nigerian-made solutions, built for Nigerian realities,” he said. “The ZeCo Project focuses on reducing carbon emissions, protecting the environment, and promoting cleaner and safer energy.”

He urged beneficiaries to make effective use of the items distributed.

“What you are receiving is not just support. It is part of a larger national effort to build a cleaner and healthier Nigeria. It is about improving your quality of life and helping you do more, earn more, and live better,” Halilu said.

Goodwill messages were delivered by officials from the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer, and the African Continental Free Trade Area office, who commended NASENI for driving local innovation and expanding access to sustainable energy solutions.