Our Roads Will Last More Than 50 Years — Okpebholo

Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has assured residents that infrastructure projects undertaken by his administration are designed for long-term durability, insisting that none of the roads being constructed will last less than three decades.

Okpebholo stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Wednesday, emphasising that quality and proper planning are central to his development agenda.

“There is no road that we are building that will not last more than 30, 40, 50 years. You see the proper drainage. I am not playing politics with it. This is real,” the governor said.

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Okpebholo stressed that his administration is focused on tangible development rather than political rhetoric, noting that ongoing projects are being funded through federal allocations.

“It is President Tinubu’s money we are using to develop Edo now,” he added.

The governor, who described himself as a “rescuer” of the state, reiterated his commitment to rapid transformation and urban development.

“I am the rescuer of Edo State, that is what I am. I want to build a modern Edo City. That is what I stand for, and I am in a hurry to do it,” he said.

He also addressed concerns around compensation tied to infrastructure projects, assuring residents that affected individuals would be adequately compensated.

“Nobody will cry in Edo that is not fully compensated,” he stated.

On ongoing construction, Okpebholo disclosed that the flyover at Ramat Park, which commenced about one year and four months ago, is expected to be completed within the next three months.