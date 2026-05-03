Labour Party Releases Timetable, Sets May 29 Presidential Primary

The Labour Party has unveiled its timetable and schedule of activities ahead of the 2027 general elections, outlining key dates and fees for aspirants across all elective positions.

It disclosed that the party primaries are scheduled to hold in two phases.

The House of Assembly and governorship primaries will take place on May 27, 2026, while the National Assembly and presidential primaries are billed for May 29, 2026.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, on Sunday, the party said the timetable was issued “in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2026, and the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC’s) Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Conduct of 2027 Elections.”

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According to the party, the sale of nomination forms for all elective offices shall commence on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, and end on Monday, May 16, 2026, while submission of completed forms begins on Tuesday, May 17, and ends on Wednesday, May 18, 2026.

The LP fixed screening exercises for aspirants into various offices, stating that House of Assembly and governorship screenings will hold on May 20, 2026, while those for the National Assembly and presidential categories are scheduled for May 22, 2026.

It added that the publication of screening results would take place on May 23, 2026.

On the appeals process, the statement noted that “House of Assembly and governorship appeals would be heard on May 24, 2026, while National Assembly and Presidential appeals are slated for May 25, 2026.

This will be followed by the publication of the final list of cleared aspirants on May 26, 2026.

Nomination Fees

The Labour Party also released the fees for its nomination forms.

For the House of Assembly, aspirants are to pay a total of ₦3 million, covering ₦1 million for the expression of interest form and ₦2 million for the nomination form.

House of Representatives aspirants will pay ₦5 million, while Senate aspirants are required to pay ₦10 million in total.

For governorship aspirants, the party fixed the total cost at ₦25 million, comprising ₦5 million for the expression of interest form and ₦20 million for the nomination form, noting that Alex Otti “shall be presented the form for free by the NWC”.

Presidential aspirants are expected to pay a total of ₦50 million, broken down into ₦10 million for the expression of interest Form and ₦40 million for the nomination form.

Concessions For Special Categories

The party said it had approved concessions for certain categories of aspirants.

“Female, people living with disabilities, and youth (25–30 years) aspirants shall only be required to pay for the expression of interest forms for all categories of positions,” the statement said, adding that the move aligns with its motto of “Equal Opportunity and Social Justice”.

The party, however, urged prospective aspirants who were not yet members to register ahead of the primaries.

“The Labour Party urges all prospective aspirants for the 2027 elections who are yet to register with the party to take advantage of the ongoing membership e-registration and register before midnight of Monday, May 4, 2026,” it stated.