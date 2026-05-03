Nigeria Wins 15th African Women’s Wrestling Title As Harrison Claims Men’s Gold

Nigeria’s women wrestlers turned the mats in Alexandria, Egypt, into a stage of dominance, power, and precision, once again stamping their authority on the continent.

At the African Wrestling Championships, Team Nigeria didn’t just compete—they commanded, cruising to the women’s title with a performance that reaffirmed their long-standing supremacy in African wrestling.

Team Nigeria secured eight gold and two silver medals out of 10 events to clinch the title for a record 15th time—an achievement that reflects not just technical superiority, but years of resilience, discipline, and a steadily growing wrestling culture among Nigerian women.

For many of the athletes, the journey to continental dominance has been far from easy.

From modest training facilities to balancing education, family expectations, and financial constraints, these wrestlers have consistently pushed beyond limits.

Their success is rooted in grassroots programmes, national camps, and the emergence of role models who have inspired a new generation to take up the sport.

Following an impressive Day One outing, where the team won four of the five available gold medals, Commonwealth champion Mercy Genesis set the tone on Day Two.

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She defeated Tunisia’s Chahrazed Ayachi 6–0 with a composed display of strength and tactical awareness, signalling Nigeria’s intent to maintain its grip on the title.

In the 55kg category, Adijat Idris maintained the momentum, overpowering Tunisia’s Lobna Ichaoui 8–0. Her victory highlighted the depth of Nigeria’s squad, where emerging talents continue to rise alongside established stars.

The dominance continued as Esther Asaolu delivered one of the most emphatic wins of the night, thrashing Egypt’s Mariam Mosbeh 10–0 in the 59kg division. Her performance reflected the technical refinement Nigerian wrestlers have developed through international exposure.

One of the standout figures of the team, Blessing Oborududu’s legacy continues to inspire current athletes, and that influence was evident as Mercy Adekuoroye wrapped up the gold rush in the 65kg category with a clinical pinfall victory over the Central African Republic’s Lec Hej Marlyne Ande.

However, the journey was not without setbacks. Ebi Biogos had to settle for silver in the 72kg final after losing 6–2 to Tunisia’s Zaineb Sghaier, despite leading late in the bout. The narrow defeat underscored the fine margins at elite-level competition.

Beyond the medals, Nigeria’s women wrestlers have become symbols of perseverance and national pride. Many began their careers in local tournaments with limited visibility, but through consistency and support from the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, they have risen to dominate the continent and compete globally.

In the men’s freestyle category, Harrison Onovwiomogbhwo delivered a standout performance, defeating Egyptian favourite Mohamed Mostafa 10–4 to win Nigeria’s only gold in that division. The men’s team finished third overall, adding to the country’s strong showing.

As the championships concluded, the spotlight firmly remained on Nigeria’s women—athletes whose journeys from humble beginnings to continental champions continue to redefine the possibilities for women in sport across the country.

The National Sports Commission commended the athletes, coaches, the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, led by President Bashir Adeniyi, and officials for another outstanding continental outing that continues to reinforce Nigeria’s status as a wrestling powerhouse in Africa.