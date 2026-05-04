IPI Nigeria To Unveil Freedom Hub In Abuja For World Press Freedom Day

The Nigerian chapter of the International Press Institute (IPI) is set to launch a new headquarters and Press Freedom Hub in Abuja as part of activities marking World Press Freedom Day.

The unveiling, scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026, will take place at the facility located along Kado Expressway in the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the organisation, the centre will serve as a strategic base for advancing press freedom and safeguarding journalists and media professionals across Nigeria.

In a statement issued in Abuja, IPI Nigeria Secretary, Ahmed I. Shekarau, said the hub would function as the organisation’s operational headquarters for advocacy and interventions aimed at protecting media practitioners.

Providing further insight into the initiative, IPI Nigeria President, Musikilu Mojeed, said, “The centre will anchor our media advocacy programmes and accelerate efforts to promote press freedom and protect journalists facing threats and censorship.

“It will also function as a venue for periodic reviews of media freedom and journalist safety, drive policy and legal reforms to strengthen independent journalism, and foster dialogue between the media and government,” Mojeed added.

The new hub is expected to strengthen institutional responses to challenges facing the media, including censorship, harassment, and safety concerns, while also serving as a platform for engagement between journalists, policymakers, and other stakeholders.

According to the statement, IPI Nigeria is affiliated with the International Press Institute, a global network of editors, media executives, and leading journalists operating in over 100 countries.

“Founded in 1950, the organisation has played a significant role in defending press freedom worldwide for more than seven decades.

“Registered under Nigerian law, IPI Nigeria was established in the 1970s by prominent media leaders, including the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, the late Alhaji Ismaila Isa Funtua, Chief Segun Osoba, the late Malam Wada Maida, and Chief Sam Amuka-Pemu.

“Since its inception, the organisation has been at the forefront of advancing press freedom, strengthening independent journalism, and promoting journalist safety in Nigeria,” the statement added.