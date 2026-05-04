Top EU, US Trade Officials To Meet In Paris After Trump Threat

The European Union’s trade chief, Maros Sefcovic, will hold talks with his US counterpart on Tuesday in Paris, an EU spokesman said, following President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threat.

Trump said Friday he will hike US levies on EU cars and trucks from this week, accusing the bloc of not complying with an earlier tariff agreement.

The EU dismissed the claim and insisted it remained committed to the deal.

“Since day one, we are implementing the joint statement, and we’re fully committed to delivering on our shared commitments,” EU spokesman Thomas Regnier said.

Sefcovic will meet US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the margins of a G7 ministerial meeting in Paris on Tuesday, the spokesman added, as he noted talks between the two sides continued at different levels.

The European Parliament has given its conditional approval to the EU-US trade pact, but under EU procedures, before the deal is implemented by the bloc, a final version still needs to be negotiated with member states.

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Regnier said the EU kept Washington “fully informed throughout the process” and sought to “reassure the other side of the Atlantic, work is ongoing. Progress is being made”.

While the EU has warned it is keeping its options open, Regnier refused to speculate on how the EU would act if the tariffs kick in.

“We will not escalate any threats. We focus on the implementation phase,” he said.

AFP