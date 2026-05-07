Meningitis Outbreak Kills 33 In Sokoto As Authorities Battle To Curtail Spread

The Sokoto State Government has confirmed the death of 33 children following a fresh outbreak of cerebrospinal meningitis in parts of the state, as health authorities battle a growing number of infections.

Confirming the outbreak, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Faruk Abubakar, disclosed this during an advocacy meeting with district heads on SARMAAN and MNTE.

The meeting was organised by the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency in collaboration with Sightsavers and the Chigari Foundation.

According to the commissioner, “no fewer than 256 suspected cases have been recorded across eight local government areas since the outbreak resurfaced about a month ago.

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“Sabon Birni recorded the highest number with 63 cases, followed by Wamakko with 60, Shagari with 51, Tambuwal with 33, and Dange Shuni with 26. Kebbe reported 16 cases, while Bodinga, Gada and Kware recorded two, one and two cases respectively.”

Dr. Abubakar said most of the deaths occurred in communities before victims could be taken to health facilities, blaming delayed treatment and widespread misconceptions that the illness is spiritual rather than a serious medical emergency.

Symptoms of meningitis often include sudden fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, vomiting, sensitivity to light, confusion and convulsions.

Health experts warn that without urgent treatment, the disease can lead to death within hours or cause permanent complications such as hearing loss, brain damage or paralysis.

To curb the spread of the disease, the state government, in partnership with Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), established isolation centres at the General Hospitals in Dogo Daji and Tambuwal, with separate wards for male and female patients.

The commissioner added that although only about 20 laboratory samples have tested positive so far, patients brought in early have responded well to treatment, with no recent deaths recorded since intensified interventions began.

Authorities have continued to urge residents to seek immediate medical attention once symptoms appear and to ignore false beliefs surrounding the disease, as efforts to contain the outbreak intensify.