Fani-Kayode Confirms Redeployment To South Africa

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu has approved his redeployment as Nigeria’s Ambassador-Designate to South Africa.

Fani-Kayode disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, explaining that the decision followed his request to be reassigned after he was initially nominated for a diplomatic posting to Germany.

According to him, he formally communicated his concerns about the Germany posting to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and requested consideration for deployment to South Africa instead.

He stated that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, approved the request and forwarded it to President Tinubu, who later gave final approval for the reassignment.

“It gives me pleasure to announce that Mr President has graciously approved my posting as Nigeria’s Ambassador-Designate to South Africa,” he wrote.

Fani-Kayode explained that his preference for South Africa was influenced by personal considerations and his desire to serve in a country he had never previously visited, despite spending much of his life in Europe.

He added that South Africa’s political outlook, economic standing, and relationship with Nigeria also informed his decision.

“I expressed my preference to serve in a country that shares some of my convictions and values in global affairs, possesses the largest economy in Africa, maintains closer ties with Nigeria, and aligns more closely with my pan-African foreign policy perspective,” he stated.

The former minister further disclosed that the redeployment was made possible through a mutual exchange arrangement involving Senator Sam Enang, who had originally been posted to South Africa but later opted for Germany.

Fani-Kayode also dismissed reports claiming that the German government rejected his appointment, describing the allegations as false, malicious, and aimed at tarnishing his image as well as embarrassing the Federal Government.

He maintained that no official communication rejecting his appointment was ever issued by German authorities.

According to him, legal steps have already been initiated against the media platform responsible for the report, while the matter has also been reported to relevant security agencies.

He urged journalists and media organisations to verify information before publication to avoid spreading misinformation.

Fani-Kayode expressed appreciation to President Tinubu and the Minister of Foreign Affairs for approving his redeployment and said he is prepared to represent Nigeria in South Africa.