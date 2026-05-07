Senate Reverses Standing Orders Amendment On Leadership Elections

The Senate has reversed its recent amendment to the Standing Orders, effectively reopening the contest for key leadership positions in the 11th National Assembly and potentially creating room for fresh contenders in the race for Senate President in 2027.

The decision followed a motion sponsored by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who stated that amendments made two days earlier to Section 2, Subsection 2, and Section 3, Subsection 1, could, upon further legislative and constitutional review, result in constitutional inconsistencies and unintended tensions.

With the reversal, all duly elected senators are now eligible to participate in the election of presiding officers without the prior requirement of taking the Oath of Office and Allegiance.

The resolution was adopted during plenary presided over by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau.

Before the reversal, the Senate had amended its rules to provide that only senators-elect who had taken the oath prescribed in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution would be allowed to participate in Senate proceedings, including voting in the election of the Senate President and Deputy Senate President.

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The development generated mild tension in the chamber as Senator Adams Oshiomhole raised a point of order to clarify his earlier position — which had triggered a disagreement between him and the Senate President on Wednesday — that lawmakers should not be prevented from expressing their views on matters before the Senate.

However, the Deputy Senate President ruled him out of order, stating that the issue had already been resolved.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele also cited the Senate rules, insisting that any further concerns should be brought before the chamber through a substantive motion.

Bamidele further urged Oshiomhole not to continue what he described as “drama” on the Senate floor, referencing the exchanges that occurred during the previous day’s proceedings.