Senate Passes Electoral Act Amendments To Speed Up Pre-Election Cases

The Senate has passed amendments to the Electoral Act aimed at accelerating the resolution of pre-election disputes and curbing the practice of forum shopping in electoral matters.

The proposed amendments seek to ensure that pre-election cases are filed only in courts with proper jurisdiction, preventing litigants from seeking favourable judgements from multiple courts across the country.

Under the proposed Section 29A of the Electoral Act, all pre-election disputes relating to National Assembly, State House of Assembly, governorship and deputy governorship elections will originate at the Federal High Court, with appeals to be heard by the Court of Appeal.

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The amendment also provides that disputes involving presidential and vice-presidential elections will commence at the Court of Appeal and terminate at the Supreme Court, in line with Section 285 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

Speaking on the bill during plenary, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, Simon Lalong, said the proposed amendment was designed to eliminate conflicting judgements, reduce abuse of judicial processes and shorten delays in the determination of electoral disputes.

According to him, the amendment will help restore public confidence in the judiciary and strengthen the country’s electoral system.