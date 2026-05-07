Senate Passes ₦2.2trn FCT 2026 Budget 

The Senate has passed the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 2026 budget totaling ₦2.2 trillion, with 76 per cent of the allocation—about ₦1.7 trillion—earmarked for capital projects.

The appropriation bill scaled third reading during plenary on Thursday following the presentation and consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on the FCT on the 2026 FCT Appropriation Bill.

Although the bill received broad support on the floor, some lawmakers raised concerns about the revenue framework underpinning the budget.

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Senator Sani Musa and the Senate Chief Whip specifically called for a detailed breakdown of the FCT’s revenue profile and clarification on the sources of funding for the proposed expenditure.

They argued that providing such details would enhance transparency and accountability in the management of public funds.

In his remarks, the Senate President aligned with the concerns raised by the lawmakers, emphasizing the importance of accountability in the implementation of the budget.