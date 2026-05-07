Six Killed, Others Injured As IED Explodes In Zamfara

Six persons have been confirmed killed, while the same number sustained injuries following the explosion of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along the Bagega-Anka road in the Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Residents of the area said the incident occurred at about 9:00 a.m. on Thursday when a commercial vehicle conveying passengers ran over the explosive device, causing heavy damage.

According to local sources, the IED was allegedly planted by suspected bandits operating in the area.

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The spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command, Yazid Abubakar, told Channels Television on the phone that the six others were receiving treatment for various injuries.

Abubakar explained that the command immediately deployed its Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team to the scene to secure the area and prevent further casualties.

According to him, the EOD personnel carried out a comprehensive sweep of the route to detect and neutralise any additional explosive devices before the road was reopened for public use.

“While normalcy has been restored. Our team of EOD has been deployed to the area to sweep the entire area so that another explosion will not be buried again,” he said.