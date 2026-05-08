Troops Neutralise Three Terrorists, Recover Arms In Zamfara Operation

Troops of Sector 2, Joint Task Force North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have neutralised three suspected terrorists and recovered a cache of weapons and ammunition during a clearance operation in Zamfara State.

The operation, carried out in the early hours of Thursday, targeted criminal elements operating within Kaura Namoda and Birnin Magaji Local Government Areas as part of ongoing efforts to restore peace and security across the North West region.

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According to a statement issued by the Media Information Officer of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, troops embarked on a fighting patrol aimed at denying terrorists freedom of movement within the affected communities.

The statement disclosed that troops encountered armed terrorists at Doumbourum Village, leading to what it described as a fierce firefight.

“During the operation, troops made contact with armed terrorists at Doumbourum Village, where a fierce firefight ensued. The gallant troops overwhelmed the terrorists with superior firepower, forcing the criminals to flee in disarray after suffering significant casualties,” the statement said.

Following the exchange, troops reportedly neutralised three suspected terrorists and recovered several weapons, including one AK-47 rifle, one machine gun, and a locally fabricated handgun.

Security operatives also recovered seven rifle magazines and 571 rounds of ammunition from the scene.

The military noted that no casualty was recorded among troops involved in the operation.

The Joint Task Force described the latest operation as part of sustained offensives against terrorism and criminality in Zamfara and other parts of the North West.

“The continued operational successes being recorded by Joint Task Force North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA remain a clear testament to the unwavering commitment, resilience, and professionalism of the troops in the ongoing fight against terrorism and other criminal activities within the North West region,” the statement added.

The theatre command also called on residents to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible intelligence to aid ongoing military operations across the region.

Operation FANSAN YAMMA has intensified operations against banditry and terrorist activities in recent months as security forces continue efforts to dismantle criminal networks operating across Zamfara and neighbouring states.