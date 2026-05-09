FCMB Appoints Ex-Lafarge Africa CEO Adepeju Adebajo To Board

FCMB Group Plc has announced the appointment of former Lafarge Africa CEO, Adepeju Adebajo, as an Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of the company.

The appointment was disclosed in a filing submitted to the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Friday.

Her appointment is aimed at strengthening the Board and supporting its transformation and growth objectives across the organization, according to the Group.

FCMB Group stated that the appointment has received approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The company added that Adebajo brings more than three decades of experience spanning industry, renewable energy, agriculture, finance, and consulting.

“FCMB Group Plc wishes to notify Nigerian Exchange Limited and the general public that the Central Bank of Nigeria has approved the appointment of Mrs. Adepeju Adebajo as an Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of FCMB Group Plc.”

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Adebajo has over 30 years of professional experience across multiple sectors, FCMB said, adding that she has worked with clients and teams across Sub-Saharan Africa and Europe, helping organisations drive growth and impact.

The company noted that her broad leadership experience is expected to strengthen governance and strategic execution within the Group.

Adebajo holds a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Imperial College London, as well as an MBA from Harvard Business School.

She currently serves as Chair of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund and Transformation Lead at Etex Group, which includes Nigerite and Emenite Limited.

She previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Africa Plc’s Cement business.

Adebajo also held CEO positions at Mouka Limited, Lumos Nigeria, and UTC Nigeria Plc.

Earlier in her career, she worked as an Assistant General Manager at United Bank for Africa Plc.

In 2025, she founded Climate Governance Initiative Nigeria, affiliated with the World Economic Forum.

She also serves on the World Economic Forum Council on Climate and Nature Governance for the 2025–2027 term, further strengthening her profile in sustainability and corporate governance.