Kebbi Govt unveils Sole Administrator For State University

The Kebbi Commissioner for Higher Education, Isha Abubakar-Tunga, has presented Ismaila Arzika-Mungadi as the sole administrator of Abdullahi Fodio University of Science and Technology, Aliero (AFUSTA).

The institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mustapha Mansur-Ango, confirmed this in a statement released to journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

Mansur-Ango said the commissioner was accompanied by the acting Permanent Secretary of the ministry.

He said Abubakar-Tunga formally presented the newly appointed sole administrator, Prof. Ismaila Arzika-Mungadi, to the university community during a visit and charged him to assume duty as custodian and chief executive officer of the institution.

The PRO noted that a meeting held during the visit was attended by former Deputy Vice-Chancellors, Academic and Administration; former Registrar and Bursar; University Librarian; Deputy Registrar, Establishment; and other key staff members.

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Speaking at the meeting, the commissioner said the decision to relieve the former principal officers of their appointments and dissolve the governing council was based on the recommendations of a visitation panel constituted by the state government.

“The actions taken by the government were guided by the findings and recommendations of the visitation panel, with the overall objective of repositioning the university for better performance,” he stated.

The commissioner, however, said the affected officers remained bona fide staff of the university.

“All those relieved of their appointments remained staff of the university. Further decisions regarding their appointments will be communicated upon the return of the state governor, Dr Nasir Idris,” he said.

Abubakar-Tunga said the relief letters and handover directives take immediate effect.

“The letters issued today serve not only as notices of relief from office but also as directives for immediate handing over of responsibilities to ensure a smooth transition in the administration of the university.

“I urge all members of the university community to embrace unity, cooperation, and togetherness to move the institution forward,” he pleaded.

In his remarks, the newly appointed sole administrator expressed appreciation to the government for the confidence reposed in him.

“I am deeply honoured by this appointment and grateful for the trust placed in me.

“I call on the outgoing officers and the entire university community to work together to take AFUSTA to greater heights of academic excellence,” Arzika-Mungadi said.

Speaking on behalf of the outgoing officers, the former registrar described the development as an act of divine will.

“Whatever that happened is destined by Almighty Allah, and as faithful, we must accept it in good faith,” he said.

It could be recalled that the Kebbi State Government had sacked all the institution’s principal officers and board members after reconciliation efforts failed and subsequently appointed a sole administrator.