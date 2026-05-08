NEMA Warns Kebbi Residents Of Flood, Dry Spell Ahead Of 2026 Rains

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Sokoto Operations Office, has alerted residents of Kebbi to impending flood risks and other weather-related hazards ahead of the 2026 rainy season.

The agency said the warning followed projections in the 2026 Seasonal Climate Prediction released by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the 2026 Annual Flood Outlook issued by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).

In a statement signed and issued in Birnin Kebbi on Friday by the Head of NEMA Sokoto Operations Office, Mr Tukur Abubakar, the agency said Kebbi was among the states classified under the high flood-risk category for 2026.

The state is expected to record significantly higher rainfall compared with the 2025 rainy season, with heavy and high-intensity downpours likely to trigger flash floods in several communities.

“NEMA wishes to alert the people of Kebbi State to the impending flood risks and other weather-related hazards predicted for the 2026 rainy season.

“Kebbi State has been classified among the high flood-risk states in Nigeria for 2026 and is projected to experience flooding under high, medium, and low-risk categories across various communities and locations within the state,” the statement read in part.

The agency also warned of likely windstorms at the onset of the rainy season and urged residents, institutions, and environmental stakeholders to intensify tree planting and other environmental protection activities to reduce degradation and storm-related destruction.

It advised riparian communities and low-lying farming settlements along the Kebbi River system to remain vigilant and comply with flood warnings and evacuation directives issued by relevant authorities.

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NEMA identified the July-August-September period as the most critical flood phase in the state, warning that the Kebbi River might overflow its banks and inundate farmlands, riverside settlements, and critical infrastructure.

It added that elevated water levels could persist into October and November, thereby prolonging the impact of flooding in affected communities.

The agency further disclosed that about 97 road sections across the state were at risk of flooding during the rainy season.

It, therefore, urged motorists and commuters to exercise caution, noting that floodwaters could conceal potholes, eroded road sections, and damaged bridges, thereby increasing the risk of accidents and disruption of transportation routes.

In addition to flooding, NEMA said Kebbi might experience a severe dry spell lasting about 21 days between June and August 2026, posing serious threats to agricultural activities and crop productivity.

It advised farmers to adopt climate-smart agricultural practices, including the cultivation of drought-tolerant and early-maturing crop varieties.

The agency listed Local Government Areas likely to experience the dry spell as Arewa, Dandi, Aleiro, Kalgo, Bunza, Birnin Kebbi, Argungu, Augie, Jega, and Maiyama.

NEMA also urged residents to clear drainages and waterways regularly, avoid indiscriminate dumping of refuse, relocate from flood-prone areas to safer grounds, and refrain from building on waterways and floodplains.

It encouraged households to prepare emergency kits containing food items, potable water, medications, and important documents, while advising residents to switch off electricity and secure their homes before evacuation to prevent accidents and electrocution.

The agency further called on communities to report early signs of flooding to community leaders and Local Government Emergency Committees (LEMCs), while encouraging investment in mitigation measures such as sandbags, embankments, and drainage improvements.

NEMA reaffirmed its commitment to working with the state government, local authorities, traditional institutions, emergency responders, and other stakeholders to reduce disaster risks and safeguard lives and property.

It urged residents to remain calm, stay informed through official communication channels, and strictly comply with all safety advisories throughout the 2026 rainy season.